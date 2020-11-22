Liminal BioSciences (NASDAQ:LMNL) Shares Down 11.8%

Liminal BioSciences Inc. (NASDAQ:LMNL) shares were down 11.8% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $4.81 and last traded at $4.86. Approximately 2,129,066 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 1,100% from the average daily volume of 177,462 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.51.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on LMNL shares. ValuEngine upgraded Liminal BioSciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Bloom Burton reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Liminal BioSciences in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Echelon Wealth Partners reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Liminal BioSciences in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. BidaskClub cut Liminal BioSciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Liminal BioSciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $114.83 million, a P/E ratio of -1.54 and a beta of 2.03. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.40.

Liminal BioSciences (NASDAQ:LMNL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.98) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.01) by $0.03. Liminal BioSciences had a negative return on equity of 155.71% and a negative net margin of 1,225.30%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Liminal BioSciences Inc. will post -2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Liminal BioSciences stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Liminal BioSciences Inc. (NASDAQ:LMNL) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000. 14.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Liminal BioSciences Company Profile (NASDAQ:LMNL)

Liminal BioSciences Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovery, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for patients suffering from diseases that have unmet medical needs. It operates through two segments, Small Molecule Therapeutics and Plasma Derived Therapeutics.

