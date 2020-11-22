Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology (NASDAQ:BHAT) Shares Down 9.4%

Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology Ltd. (NASDAQ:BHAT) traded down 9.4% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $0.82 and last traded at $0.86. 1,711,322 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 155% from the average session volume of 672,183 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.95.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.10.

Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology Ltd. designs, produces, promotes, and sells animated toys with mobile games features, intellectual property, and peripheral derivatives features worldwide. Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology Ltd. was incorporated in 2010 and is based in Xiamen, China.

