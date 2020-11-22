360 DigiTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:QFIN) Short Interest Up 30.5% in October

360 DigiTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:QFIN) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,370,000 shares, a growth of 30.5% from the October 15th total of 1,050,000 shares. Approximately 1.3% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,050,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on QFIN shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of 360 DigiTech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday, August 29th. ValuEngine cut shares of 360 DigiTech from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. BidaskClub cut shares of 360 DigiTech from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of 360 DigiTech from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.47.

Get 360 DigiTech alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ QFIN opened at $12.45 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.93 and a beta of 0.71. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $12.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.80. 360 DigiTech has a 52-week low of $6.37 and a 52-week high of $18.06.

360 DigiTech (NASDAQ:QFIN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The company reported $8.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.56 by $2.78. The company had revenue of $545.47 million for the quarter. 360 DigiTech had a net margin of 19.31% and a return on equity of 32.84%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that 360 DigiTech will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in 360 DigiTech in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,308,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in 360 DigiTech in the 2nd quarter valued at about $536,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in 360 DigiTech by 129.9% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 841,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,014,000 after buying an additional 475,464 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in 360 DigiTech by 355.3% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 823,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,836,000 after buying an additional 642,865 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in 360 DigiTech by 194.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 42,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after buying an additional 27,911 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 34.02% of the company’s stock.

About 360 DigiTech

360 DigiTech, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a digital consumer finance platform under the 360 Jietiao brand in the People's Republic of China. Its platform provides online consumer finance products to the borrowers funded by institutional funding partners. The company also provides incremental credit assessment, collection, and other services, as well as guarantee for defaulted loans.

Featured Article: How is a buy-side analyst different from a sell-side analyst?

Receive News & Ratings for 360 DigiTech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 360 DigiTech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.