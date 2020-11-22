Cantor Fitzgerald Begins Coverage on Ocuphire Pharma (NASDAQ:OCUP)

Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Ocuphire Pharma (NASDAQ:OCUP) in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of OCUP stock opened at $6.18 on Thursday. Ocuphire Pharma has a twelve month low of $3.68 and a twelve month high of $17.04.

Ocuphire Pharma Company Profile

Ocuphire Pharma, Inc, a clinical-stage ophthalmic biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing various therapies for the treatment of eye disorders. Its lead product candidate is Nyxol eye drops, an eye drop formulation of phentolamine mesylate to reduce pupil size, as well as is being developed for dim light or night vision disturbances, pharmacologically-induced mydriasis, and presbyopia indications.

