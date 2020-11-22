Cantor Fitzgerald Begins Coverage on Ocuphire Pharma (NASDAQ:OCUP)

Posted by on Nov 22nd, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Ocuphire Pharma (NASDAQ:OCUP) in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of OCUP stock opened at $6.18 on Thursday. Ocuphire Pharma has a twelve month low of $3.68 and a twelve month high of $17.04.

Ocuphire Pharma Company Profile

Ocuphire Pharma, Inc, a clinical-stage ophthalmic biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing various therapies for the treatment of eye disorders. Its lead product candidate is Nyxol eye drops, an eye drop formulation of phentolamine mesylate to reduce pupil size, as well as is being developed for dim light or night vision disturbances, pharmacologically-induced mydriasis, and presbyopia indications.

Recommended Story: How is an ETF different from a mutual fund?

The Fly

Receive News & Ratings for Ocuphire Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ocuphire Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology Shares Down 9.4%
Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology Shares Down 9.4%
Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology Shares Down 9.4%
Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology Shares Down 9.4%
360 DigiTech, Inc. Short Interest Up 30.5% in October
360 DigiTech, Inc. Short Interest Up 30.5% in October
Cantor Fitzgerald Begins Coverage on Ocuphire Pharma
Cantor Fitzgerald Begins Coverage on Ocuphire Pharma
FinTech Acquisition Corp. III and Its Rivals Financial Review
FinTech Acquisition Corp. III and Its Rivals Financial Review
Wells Fargo & Company Boosts Jack in the Box Price Target to $110.00
Wells Fargo & Company Boosts Jack in the Box Price Target to $110.00


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report