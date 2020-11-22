Cantor Fitzgerald Begins Coverage on Ocuphire Pharma (NASDAQ:OCUP)

Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Ocuphire Pharma (NASDAQ:OCUP) in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock.
Shares of OCUP stock opened at $6.18 on Thursday. Ocuphire Pharma has a twelve month low of $3.68 and a twelve month high of $17.04.
Ocuphire Pharma Company Profile
Recommended Story: How is an ETF different from a mutual fund?
Receive News & Ratings for Ocuphire Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ocuphire Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.