Wells Fargo & Company Boosts Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) Price Target to $110.00

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) had its price objective raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on JACK. Northcoast Research reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $108.00 target price on shares of Jack in the Box in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Jack in the Box from $55.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Jack in the Box from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $85.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, October 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Jack in the Box in a report on Monday, August 24th. They set a buy rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wedbush increased their price objective on Jack in the Box from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $91.84.

Shares of NASDAQ JACK opened at $91.24 on Thursday. Jack in the Box has a 12 month low of $16.81 and a 12 month high of $94.51. The company has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.68. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $84.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.66.

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The restaurant operator reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.47. Jack in the Box had a negative return on equity of 11.62% and a net margin of 7.49%. Research analysts anticipate that Jack in the Box will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 2nd will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 1st. Jack in the Box’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.78%.

In related news, Director David Goebel sold 1,857 shares of Jack in the Box stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.81, for a total value of $148,207.17. Following the sale, the director now owns 20,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,621,659.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in JACK. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Jack in the Box by 375.1% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 701,623 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $51,983,000 after buying an additional 553,959 shares during the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP increased its position in Jack in the Box by 130.2% during the second quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 481,328 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $35,662,000 after buying an additional 272,212 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in Jack in the Box by 187.3% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 345,811 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $25,085,000 after buying an additional 225,430 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in Jack in the Box by 44.7% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 648,766 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $48,067,000 after buying an additional 200,342 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC increased its position in Jack in the Box by 82.6% during the second quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 422,764 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $31,323,000 after buying an additional 191,188 shares during the last quarter.

Jack in the Box Company Profile

Jack in the Box Inc operates and franchises Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants. As of September 29, 2019, it operated and franchised approximately 2,243 Jack in the Box restaurants in 21 states and Guam. The company was founded in 1951 and is based in San Diego, California.

