Bright Scholar Education Holdings Limited (NYSE:BEDU) Short Interest Up 30.7% in October

Bright Scholar Education Holdings Limited (NYSE:BEDU) was the target of a large growth in short interest in October. As of October 30th, there was short interest totalling 89,300 shares, a growth of 30.7% from the October 15th total of 68,300 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 34,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.6 days.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Indus Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Bright Scholar Education by 1.4% during the second quarter. Indus Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,794,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,688,000 after acquiring an additional 64,257 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Bright Scholar Education by 5.1% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 217,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,713,000 after acquiring an additional 10,545 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Bright Scholar Education by 3.6% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 142,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $964,000 after acquiring an additional 4,997 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Bright Scholar Education by 16.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 114,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $773,000 after acquiring an additional 16,477 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bright Scholar Education during the second quarter worth $276,000.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Bright Scholar Education from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.85.

Shares of BEDU stock opened at $6.47 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.27. Bright Scholar Education has a twelve month low of $5.51 and a twelve month high of $9.75. The company has a market capitalization of $801.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.05 and a beta of 1.04.

Bright Scholar Education (NYSE:BEDU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.11). Bright Scholar Education had a net margin of 4.62% and a return on equity of 8.63%. The company had revenue of $95.24 million during the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that Bright Scholar Education will post 0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Bright Scholar Education

Bright Scholar Education Holdings Limited, an education service company, operates K-12 schools in China. Its schools comprise international and bilingual schools, and kindergartens. The company also offers a range of complementary education services, including international camps and after-school programs, as well as international education consulting services; and Chinese government-mandated curriculum services for students.

