Wedbush Downgrades Liquidia Technologies (NASDAQ:LQDA) to Neutral

Liquidia Technologies (NASDAQ:LQDA) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Wedbush from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They presently have a $4.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of $20.00. Wedbush’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 27.39% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Liquidia Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.44.

Get Liquidia Technologies alerts:

LQDA stock opened at $3.14 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $118.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.28 and a beta of 0.51. Liquidia Technologies has a twelve month low of $2.65 and a twelve month high of $12.10.

Liquidia Technologies (NASDAQ:LQDA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.03). As a group, equities research analysts expect that Liquidia Technologies will post -1.69 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jefferies Group LLC bought a new position in Liquidia Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $15,788,000. Sofinnova Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Liquidia Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $6,736,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Liquidia Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $3,789,000. Opaleye Management Inc. purchased a new position in Liquidia Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $3,368,000. Finally, ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC boosted its stake in Liquidia Technologies by 17.7% in the second quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 1,951,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,431,000 after acquiring an additional 292,970 shares during the last quarter. 55.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Liquidia Technologies

Liquidia Technologies, Inc is a clinical biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of human therapeutics using its proprietary PRINT technology to transform the lives of patients. It operates in two segments: Pharmaceutical Products and Partnering & Licensing. The two product candidates from its pipeline: LIQ861 for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension and LIQ865 for the treatment of local post-operative pain.

Recommended Story: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Liquidia Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liquidia Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.