Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:CLNE) Trading 8.7% Higher

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ:CLNE)’s stock price traded up 8.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $3.49 and last traded at $3.48. 2,977,646 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 71% from the average session volume of 1,736,979 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.20.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Clean Energy Fuels from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. ValuEngine upgraded Clean Energy Fuels from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. TheStreet upgraded Clean Energy Fuels from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 24th. BidaskClub downgraded Clean Energy Fuels from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. Finally, Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of Clean Energy Fuels in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.75.

The firm has a market capitalization of $689.98 million, a P/E ratio of 20.47 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.48. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:CLNE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01). Clean Energy Fuels had a return on equity of 6.34% and a net margin of 10.04%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Clean Energy Fuels Corp. will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Clean Energy Fuels during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Clean Energy Fuels during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Clean Energy Fuels during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Clean Energy Fuels during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Clean Energy Fuels during the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. 28.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:CLNE)

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. provides natural gas as an alternative fuel for vehicle fleets, primarily in the United States and Canada. The company supplies renewable natural gas (RNG), compressed natural gas (CNG), and liquefied natural gas (LNG) for light, medium, and heavy-duty vehicles; and offers operation and maintenance services for public and private vehicle fleet customer stations.

