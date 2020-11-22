BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Has $176,000 Position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY) by 141.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 11,618 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,810 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment were worth $176,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 5.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 980,290 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $12,822,000 after purchasing an additional 52,292 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 89.7% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 69,629 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $928,000 after acquiring an additional 32,917 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 54.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,104 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,451 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 33.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,577,781 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $61,022,000 after acquiring an additional 1,153,179 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 288,312 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,771,000 after acquiring an additional 33,564 shares during the period. 84.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Dave & Buster's Entertainment alerts:

In other news, CFO Scott Justin Bowman sold 6,576 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.84, for a total transaction of $123,891.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 35,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $667,388.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP John Mulleady sold 13,053 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.32, for a total transaction of $252,183.96. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 34,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $664,511.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 22,500 shares of company stock valued at $445,009. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PLAY opened at $23.78 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.28 and a beta of 1.74. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc has a 12 month low of $4.61 and a 12 month high of $48.80. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 10th. The restaurant operator reported ($1.24) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.44) by $0.20. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had a negative net margin of 8.95% and a negative return on equity of 37.81%. The business had revenue of $50.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.54 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.90 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 85.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc will post -4.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on PLAY shares. Raymond James raised shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $26.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, September 7th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, September 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.67.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Profile

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

Featured Story: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY).

Receive News & Ratings for Dave & Buster's Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dave & Buster's Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.