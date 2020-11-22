BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Has $176,000 Stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY) by 141.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,618 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 6,810 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment were worth $176,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 20.0% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,240 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 708 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 69.3% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,059 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,252 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 54.7% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,104 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,451 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the first quarter valued at about $46,000. 84.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Scott Justin Bowman sold 6,576 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.84, for a total transaction of $123,891.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 35,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $667,388.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP John Mulleady sold 13,053 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.32, for a total transaction of $252,183.96. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 34,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $664,511.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 22,500 shares of company stock valued at $445,009. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ PLAY opened at $23.78 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $18.45 and its 200-day moving average is $15.41. The stock has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.28 and a beta of 1.74. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc has a twelve month low of $4.61 and a twelve month high of $48.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 10th. The restaurant operator reported ($1.24) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.44) by $0.20. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had a negative net margin of 8.95% and a negative return on equity of 37.81%. The company had revenue of $50.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.54 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 85.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc will post -4.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PLAY. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.50 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. BidaskClub lowered shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, September 7th. Longbow Research lowered shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, September 18th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.67.

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

