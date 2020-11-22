BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Increases Stake in Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU) by 327.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,351 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 7,930 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Cohu were worth $178,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cohu by 1.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,604,111 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $45,155,000 after buying an additional 26,351 shares during the period. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Cohu by 14.1% during the second quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 582,495 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $10,100,000 after purchasing an additional 71,809 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY boosted its position in Cohu by 162.0% during the third quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 500,249 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,594,000 after purchasing an additional 309,279 shares in the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Cohu by 73.9% during the second quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 373,765 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,481,000 after purchasing an additional 158,889 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Cohu by 10.3% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 281,720 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,886,000 after purchasing an additional 26,377 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Cohu alerts:

In related news, CFO Jeffrey D. Jones sold 13,835 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.18, for a total value of $320,695.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 241,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,590,019.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Pascal Ronde sold 41,906 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total value of $963,838.00. Insiders sold a total of 80,686 shares of company stock valued at $1,896,126 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.07% of the company’s stock.

COHU has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Cohu from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. DA Davidson raised their price target on Cohu from $25.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Cohu from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. B. Riley raised their price target on Cohu from $26.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Cohu from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.13.

Cohu stock opened at $27.38 on Friday. Cohu, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.89 and a twelve month high of $28.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $21.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.85. The company has a current ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.67 and a beta of 1.63.

Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $150.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $145.99 million. Cohu had a positive return on equity of 1.57% and a negative net margin of 7.98%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.12 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Cohu, Inc. will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Cohu Company Profile

Cohu, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides semiconductor test and inspection handlers, micro-electro mechanical system (MEMS) test modules, test contactors, thermal sub-systems, semiconductor automated test equipment (ATE), and bare board printed circuit board (PCB) test systems for semiconductor and electronics manufacturers, and test subcontractors in Germany, the United States, Japan, Malaysia, the Philippines, and internationally.

Recommended Story: What causes a yield curve to invert?

Receive News & Ratings for Cohu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cohu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.