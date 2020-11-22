BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Has $177,000 Stock Holdings in Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT) by 733.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,133 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,637 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Arcturus Therapeutics were worth $177,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in Arcturus Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Arcturus Therapeutics by 191.2% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,747 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 1,147 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Arcturus Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $54,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in Arcturus Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC increased its holdings in Arcturus Therapeutics by 7.4% during the second quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 21,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $986,000 after buying an additional 1,450 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.45% of the company’s stock.

ARCT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price objective on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Roth Capital initiated coverage on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, July 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $77.00 target price on the stock. Brookline Capital Management restated a “buy” rating on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.25.

NASDAQ ARCT opened at $60.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 6.16 and a current ratio of 6.16. The company has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.81 and a beta of 2.85. Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $8.51 and a one year high of $66.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $51.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.75.

Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.92) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by ($0.43). Arcturus Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 114.61% and a negative net margin of 506.70%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. will post -3.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Arcturus Therapeutics news, COO Pad Chivukula sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.28, for a total value of $552,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders sold 30,000 shares of company stock worth $1,432,700. Insiders own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

About Arcturus Therapeutics

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc, an RNA medicines company, focuses on the treatment of liver and respiratory care diseases. The company engages in the discovery and development of RNA medicines, including the production of RNA drug substance and nanoparticle-formulated drug product; and development of infectious disease vaccines using its Self-Transcribing and Replicating RNA (STARR) technology.

