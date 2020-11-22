BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Has $178,000 Stock Holdings in Athenex, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATNX)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Athenex, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATNX) by 109.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,711 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,690 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Athenex were worth $178,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ATNX. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Athenex in the third quarter worth $7,382,000. Deltec Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Athenex in the third quarter worth $6,474,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Athenex by 23.1% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 671,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,234,000 after purchasing an additional 125,934 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in Athenex in the first quarter worth $1,054,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Athenex by 49.9% in the second quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 196,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,700,000 after purchasing an additional 65,296 shares in the last quarter. 48.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Johnson Yiu Nam Lau acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.22 per share, for a total transaction of $112,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,139,959 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,230,339.98. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Perceptive Advisors Llc acquired 1,800,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.00 per share, for a total transaction of $19,800,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 2,036,941 shares of company stock worth $22,465,436. Insiders own 16.30% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ATNX opened at $14.01 on Friday. Athenex, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.63 and a 12-month high of $18.35. The company has a quick ratio of 4.43, a current ratio of 4.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of -9.60 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $12.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.96.

Athenex (NASDAQ:ATNX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.02. Athenex had a negative net margin of 75.45% and a negative return on equity of 66.12%. The firm had revenue of $35.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.50 million. On average, research analysts expect that Athenex, Inc. will post -1.49 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ATNX. SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of Athenex in a report on Monday, October 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Athenex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Athenex from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Athenex from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Athenex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.50.

Athenex, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of various therapies for the treatment of cancer and related conditions in North America and Asia. It operates in three segments: Oncology Innovation Platform, Global Supply Chain Platform, and Commercial Platform.

