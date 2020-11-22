S&T Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:STBA) Shares Acquired by BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in S&T Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:STBA) by 218.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 10,132 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,955 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in S&T Bancorp were worth $179,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in S&T Bancorp in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in shares of S&T Bancorp by 6.0% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 78,812 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,831,000 after acquiring an additional 4,478 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of S&T Bancorp in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of S&T Bancorp in the second quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of S&T Bancorp in the second quarter worth approximately $246,000. 59.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

STBA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of S&T Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. ValuEngine lowered S&T Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. BidaskClub raised S&T Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Boenning Scattergood assumed coverage on S&T Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised S&T Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.25.

NASDAQ STBA opened at $23.18 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $20.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $911.23 million, a P/E ratio of 25.76 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. S&T Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.98 and a fifty-two week high of $41.53.

S&T Bancorp (NASDAQ:STBA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.04). S&T Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.66% and a net margin of 7.60%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that S&T Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 5th were paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 4th. S&T Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.25%.

S&T Bancorp Company Profile

S&T Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for S&T Bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services. The company operates through five segments: Commercial Real Estate, Commercial and Industrial, Commercial Construction, Consumer Real Estate, and Other Consumer.

