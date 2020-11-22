Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. (NYSE:OEC) Shares Acquired by BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. (NYSE:OEC) by 279.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,276 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 10,509 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Orion Engineered Carbons were worth $179,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of OEC. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons during the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons during the second quarter worth approximately $61,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons during the second quarter worth approximately $91,000. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Orion Engineered Carbons in the second quarter worth approximately $116,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new stake in Orion Engineered Carbons in the second quarter worth approximately $146,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.60% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Corning F. Painter purchased 50,000 shares of Orion Engineered Carbons stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.70 per share, with a total value of $635,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 372,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,736,807.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Hans Dietrich Winkhaus purchased 4,816 shares of Orion Engineered Carbons stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.52 per share, for a total transaction of $69,928.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $128,008.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:OEC opened at $14.75 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $892.18 million, a PE ratio of 32.07 and a beta of 1.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.15. Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. has a 12-month low of $5.93 and a 12-month high of $20.78.

Orion Engineered Carbons (NYSE:OEC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.06. Orion Engineered Carbons had a net margin of 3.53% and a return on equity of 43.99%. The business had revenue of $282.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $299.94 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. Orion Engineered Carbons’s revenue was down 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. will post 0.88 EPS for the current year.

OEC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded Orion Engineered Carbons from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Orion Engineered Carbons from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Orion Engineered Carbons from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, Loop Capital upgraded shares of Orion Engineered Carbons from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $14.50 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.25.

Orion Engineered Carbons Company Profile

Orion Engineered Carbons SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells carbon black products in Germany, the United States, South Korea, Brazil, China, South Africa, the rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Specialty Carbon Black and Rubber Carbon Black. The company offers post-treated specialty carbon black grades for coatings and printing applications; high purity carbon black grades for the fiber industry; and various conductive carbon black grades for use in polymer and printing applications, as well as in silicon, non-woven textile, building material, battery electrodes metallurgical, agrochemical, and carbon brush applications.

