BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF) Shares Bought by BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF) by 280.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,411 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 3,251 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in BancFirst were worth $180,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in BancFirst by 250.0% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 707 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in BancFirst in the second quarter valued at $56,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in BancFirst in the first quarter valued at $141,000. Hodges Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in BancFirst in the third quarter valued at $204,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new stake in BancFirst in the second quarter valued at $217,000. Institutional investors own 37.44% of the company’s stock.

Get BancFirst alerts:

BANF stock opened at $54.18 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a PE ratio of 18.00 and a beta of 1.33. BancFirst Co. has a 12-month low of $26.00 and a 12-month high of $63.96. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $46.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.95.

BancFirst (NASDAQ:BANF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 15th. The bank reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.13). BancFirst had a net margin of 21.31% and a return on equity of 9.72%. Research analysts predict that BancFirst Co. will post 2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.51%. BancFirst’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.01%.

A number of research firms have commented on BANF. BidaskClub upgraded BancFirst from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BancFirst from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.50.

BancFirst Company Profile

BancFirst Corporation operates as the bank holding company for BancFirst that provides a range of commercial banking services to retail customers, and small to medium-sized businesses. It operates through Metropolitan Banks, Community Banks, Pegasus Bank, and Other Financial Services segments. The company offers checking accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, sweep accounts, club accounts, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as overdraft protection and auto draft services.

Recommended Story: Limitations of the P/E Growth ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BANF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF).

Receive News & Ratings for BancFirst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BancFirst and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.