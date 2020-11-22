BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Raises Holdings in NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE:NS)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE:NS) by 46.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,017 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,395 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in NuStar Energy were worth $181,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blackstone Group Inc acquired a new position in NuStar Energy in the second quarter valued at $22,485,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in NuStar Energy by 263.1% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,812,121 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $24,554,000 after purchasing an additional 1,313,108 shares in the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in NuStar Energy in the second quarter worth about $10,599,000. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in NuStar Energy by 2,047.4% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 331,258 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $4,729,000 after acquiring an additional 315,832 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Global Advisors LLC boosted its stake in NuStar Energy by 24.8% in the third quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 872,700 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $9,268,000 after acquiring an additional 173,230 shares during the period. 57.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NS has been the subject of a number of research reports. ValuEngine downgraded NuStar Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Mizuho lifted their target price on NuStar Energy from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Scotiabank assumed coverage on NuStar Energy in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. They set a “sector perform” rating for the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on NuStar Energy in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded NuStar Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.60.

Shares of NYSE:NS opened at $12.90 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of -5.29 and a beta of 2.49. NuStar Energy L.P. has a 1 year low of $4.98 and a 1 year high of $29.36. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.85.

NuStar Energy (NYSE:NS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $362.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $357.81 million. NuStar Energy had a return on equity of 23.17% and a net margin of 0.55%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.11 earnings per share.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 6th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.40%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 5th. NuStar Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 57.76%.

In other news, Director Dan J. Hill bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.00 per share, with a total value of $50,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 58,614 shares in the company, valued at $586,140. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 9.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NuStar Energy L.P. engages in the terminalling, storage, and marketing of petroleum products in the United States and internationally. The company also engages in the transportation of petroleum products and anhydrous ammonia. It operates through three segments: Pipeline, Storage, and Fuels Marketing.

