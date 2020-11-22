BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Increases Stock Holdings in Archrock, Inc. (NYSE:AROC)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Archrock, Inc. (NYSE:AROC) by 181.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 33,668 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,717 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Archrock were worth $181,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AROC. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI grew its holdings in shares of Archrock by 40.9% in the second quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 5,869 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,705 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its stake in shares of Archrock by 88.6% during the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 3,976 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,868 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of Archrock by 30.4% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 10,229 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 2,383 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Archrock by 138.1% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,847 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 2,811 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Archrock by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 91,659 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $595,000 after acquiring an additional 3,143 shares during the period. 70.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Archrock news, SVP Eric W. Thode sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.62, for a total value of $76,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 73,814 shares in the company, valued at $562,462.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

AROC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Archrock from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. ValuEngine upgraded Archrock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Capital One Financial downgraded Archrock from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.67.

NYSE:AROC opened at $7.64 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $6.21 and its 200 day moving average is $6.26. Archrock, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.09 and a fifty-two week high of $10.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of -40.21 and a beta of 2.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.55.

Archrock (NYSE:AROC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The energy company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.07. Archrock had a positive return on equity of 10.04% and a negative net margin of 2.95%. The company had revenue of $205.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $209.53 million. Equities analysts forecast that Archrock, Inc. will post 0.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 12th were paid a $0.145 dividend. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 10th. Archrock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 92.06%.

About Archrock

Archrock, Inc operates as a midstream energy infrastructure company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Contract Operations and Aftermarket Services. The company offers natural gas compression services to customers in the oil and natural gas industry. It also provides various aftermarket services, such as parts and components; and operation, maintenance, overhaul, and reconfiguration services to customers who own compression equipment.

