BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Invests $182,000 in Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new position in shares of Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 2,231 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $182,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Adelphi Capital LLP grew its holdings in shares of Ryanair by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Adelphi Capital LLP now owns 1,198,344 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $97,977,000 after purchasing an additional 107,444 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Ryanair by 28.3% during the third quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,150 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $748,000 after purchasing an additional 2,020 shares during the period. Altium Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ryanair by 12.1% in the third quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,441 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $608,000 after buying an additional 803 shares in the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc lifted its holdings in shares of Ryanair by 78.3% in the third quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 80,701 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,601,000 after buying an additional 35,429 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ryanair in the third quarter worth about $77,000. Institutional investors own 44.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on RYAAY shares. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Ryanair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. ValuEngine raised shares of Ryanair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Ryanair from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Peel Hunt assumed coverage on shares of Ryanair in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Ryanair in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.00.

Shares of Ryanair stock opened at $105.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67. Ryanair Holdings plc has a 52-week low of $44.44 and a 52-week high of $109.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.54 and a beta of 1.40. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $89.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.29.

Ryanair Company Profile

Ryanair Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides scheduled-passenger airline services in Ireland, the United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Germany, and Other European countries. It is also involved in the provision of various ancillary services, such as non-flight scheduled services and internet-related services; in-flight sale of beverages, food, and merchandise; and marketing accommodation and hotel services, car hire, and travel insurance through its Website and mobile app.

