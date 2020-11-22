2,231 Shares in Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY) Purchased by BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new position in shares of Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 2,231 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $182,000.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Ryanair during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Ryanair by 239.7% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 822 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Ryanair by 23.5% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 958 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Ryanair during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $77,000. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Ryanair during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $231,000. 44.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Shares of Ryanair stock opened at $105.70 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $89.31 and a 200-day moving average of $77.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The company has a market capitalization of $23.79 billion, a PE ratio of 93.54 and a beta of 1.40. Ryanair Holdings plc has a 1-year low of $44.44 and a 1-year high of $109.65.
Ryanair Profile
Ryanair Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides scheduled-passenger airline services in Ireland, the United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Germany, and Other European countries. It is also involved in the provision of various ancillary services, such as non-flight scheduled services and internet-related services; in-flight sale of beverages, food, and merchandise; and marketing accommodation and hotel services, car hire, and travel insurance through its Website and mobile app.
