2,231 Shares in Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY) Purchased by BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new position in shares of Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 2,231 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $182,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Ryanair during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Ryanair by 239.7% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 822 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Ryanair by 23.5% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 958 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Ryanair during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $77,000. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Ryanair during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $231,000. 44.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Ryanair stock opened at $105.70 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $89.31 and a 200-day moving average of $77.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The company has a market capitalization of $23.79 billion, a PE ratio of 93.54 and a beta of 1.40. Ryanair Holdings plc has a 1-year low of $44.44 and a 1-year high of $109.65.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group cut Ryanair from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Liberum Capital cut Ryanair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 14th. Peel Hunt began coverage on Ryanair in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Ryanair in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Ryanair in a report on Monday, October 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Ryanair presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.00.

Ryanair Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides scheduled-passenger airline services in Ireland, the United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Germany, and Other European countries. It is also involved in the provision of various ancillary services, such as non-flight scheduled services and internet-related services; in-flight sale of beverages, food, and merchandise; and marketing accommodation and hotel services, car hire, and travel insurance through its Website and mobile app.

