PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD) Shares Sold by BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lessened its stake in shares of PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD) by 37.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,724 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,025 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in PagerDuty were worth $182,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in PagerDuty by 79.0% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 103,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,971,000 after buying an additional 45,800 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of PagerDuty by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 497,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,604,000 after buying an additional 72,746 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of PagerDuty by 288.3% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 99,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,847,000 after buying an additional 73,868 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of PagerDuty by 728.9% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 25,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $716,000 after buying an additional 22,014 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of PagerDuty by 38.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,468,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,281,000 after buying an additional 970,549 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.68% of the company’s stock.

Get PagerDuty alerts:

PagerDuty stock opened at $31.16 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.90. The company has a quick ratio of 5.10, a current ratio of 5.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. PagerDuty, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.33 and a 12 month high of $37.24. The stock has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -45.82 and a beta of 1.18.

PagerDuty (NYSE:PD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 2nd. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $50.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.67 million. PagerDuty had a negative net margin of 27.41% and a negative return on equity of 16.04%. PagerDuty’s quarterly revenue was up 25.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.07) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that PagerDuty, Inc. will post -0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other PagerDuty news, CEO Jennifer Tejada sold 52,000 shares of PagerDuty stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.73, for a total value of $1,545,960.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Stacey Giamalis sold 11,000 shares of PagerDuty stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.03, for a total transaction of $385,330.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 266,977 shares of company stock valued at $7,737,617. 12.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. ATB Capital raised PagerDuty to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on PagerDuty in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on PagerDuty from $34.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered PagerDuty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Finally, Tudor Pickering restated a “neutral” rating on shares of PagerDuty in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.00.

PagerDuty Profile

PagerDuty, Inc operates a platform for real-time operations in the United States and internationally. Its platform harnesses digital signals from virtually any software-enabled system or device, combines it with human response data, and orchestrates teams to take the right actions in real time. The company's platform provides event intelligence, incident response, on-call management, business visibility, and advanced analytics solutions to address digital operations management requirements.

See Also: Why are trading ranges significant?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD).

Receive News & Ratings for PagerDuty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PagerDuty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.