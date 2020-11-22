BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Boosts Holdings in Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH) by 559.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,011 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,796 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Celsius were worth $182,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Celsius by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 16,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after acquiring an additional 689 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Celsius by 57.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,107 shares during the last quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Celsius during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Celsius during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Celsius by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 21,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 3,130 shares during the last quarter. 50.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Maxim Group increased their price target on Celsius from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. B. Riley increased their price target on Celsius from $27.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. ValuEngine upgraded Celsius from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. BidaskClub upgraded Celsius from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Celsius from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.10.

In related news, major shareholder Carl Desantis sold 720,784 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.30, for a total transaction of $11,027,995.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Nicholas Castaldo sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.30, for a total value of $1,530,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 68,978 shares in the company, valued at $1,055,363.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 37.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CELH opened at $34.16 on Friday. Celsius Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.22 and a 52-week high of $35.44. The stock has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 488.07 and a beta of 1.71. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $23.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.68.

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.04. Celsius had a return on equity of 8.28% and a net margin of 4.77%. Research analysts expect that Celsius Holdings, Inc. will post 0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, markets, distributes, and sells functional calorie-burning fitness beverages in the United States and internationally. The company offers its beverages in various flavors, including carbonated orange, wild berry, cola, grape, kiwi-guava, and watermelon; and non-carbonated green tea raspberry/acai, green tea/peach mango, green tea/grapefruit melon, pineapple coconut, watermelon berry, and strawberries and cream, as well as sparkling grapefruit, cucumber lime, and orange pomegranate under the Celsius name.

