BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Raises Stock Holdings in WW International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WW)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of WW International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WW) by 16.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,705 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,379 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in WW International were worth $183,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WW. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of WW International by 2.0% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 524,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,318,000 after buying an additional 10,276 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in WW International by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 44,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,132,000 after buying an additional 5,200 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of WW International during the 2nd quarter worth $1,502,000. Teza Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of WW International during the 2nd quarter worth $494,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of WW International by 62.8% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 68,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,735,000 after purchasing an additional 26,361 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.08% of the company’s stock.

WW has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut their target price on WW International from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Citigroup lowered their price target on WW International from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on WW International from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 24th. DA Davidson increased their price target on WW International from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded WW International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.50.

In related news, insider Corinne Pollier-Bousquet sold 15,232 shares of WW International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.65, for a total value of $345,004.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 49,680 shares in the company, valued at $1,125,252. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 12.48% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of WW International stock opened at $27.44 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $23.75 and a 200-day moving average of $24.01. The company has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of 22.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 2.88. WW International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.75 and a 1-year high of $47.19.

WW International (NASDAQ:WW) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $321.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $322.26 million. WW International had a negative return on equity of 17.46% and a net margin of 5.96%. The company’s revenue was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that WW International, Inc. will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

WW International Company Profile

WW International, Inc provides weight management products and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: North America, Continental Europe, United Kingdom, and Other. It offers a range of nutritional, activity, behavioral, and lifestyle tools and approaches products and services. The company also provides various digital subscription products to wellness and weight management business, which provide interactive and personalized resources that allow users to follow its weight management program via its Web-based and mobile app products, including personal coaching and digital products; and allows members to inspire and support each other by sharing their experiences with other people on weight management and wellness journeys.

