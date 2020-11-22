Sapiens International Co. (NASDAQ:SPNS) Shares Purchased by BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Sapiens International Co. (NASDAQ:SPNS) by 513.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,971 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,997 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Sapiens International were worth $183,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SPNS. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Sapiens International in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sapiens International in the 1st quarter worth $95,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Sapiens International in the 2nd quarter worth $196,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Sapiens International by 188.0% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,196 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 4,697 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in Sapiens International in the 2nd quarter valued at $205,000. 21.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:SPNS opened at $29.84 on Friday. Sapiens International Co. has a 12 month low of $13.55 and a 12 month high of $35.23. The stock has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.58, a PEG ratio of 6.37 and a beta of 1.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $29.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.61.

Sapiens International (NASDAQ:SPNS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The technology company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $97.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $96.32 million. Sapiens International had a net margin of 8.60% and a return on equity of 18.94%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.21 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Sapiens International Co. will post 0.9 EPS for the current year.

SPNS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sapiens International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Sapiens International in a report on Monday, October 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Sapiens International in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Sapiens International from $28.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Sapiens International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.00.

About Sapiens International

Sapiens International Corporation N.V. provides software solutions for the insurance and financial services industries in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and South Africa. The company offers Sapiens CoreSuite and Sapiens IDITSuite for personal, commercial, and specialty lines, as well as reinsurance and workers' compensation; and Sapiens CoreSuite, Sapiens UnderwritingPro, Sapiens ApplicationPro, Sapiens IllustrationPro, and Sapiens ConsolidationMaster for life, pension, and annuities.

