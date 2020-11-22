Sapiens International Co. (NASDAQ:SPNS) Shares Bought by BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Sapiens International Co. (NASDAQ:SPNS) by 513.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,971 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,997 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Sapiens International were worth $183,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sapiens International during the second quarter valued at about $63,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Sapiens International in the first quarter worth about $95,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Sapiens International in the second quarter worth about $196,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Sapiens International by 188.0% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,196 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 4,697 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in Sapiens International in the second quarter worth about $205,000. Institutional investors own 21.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Sapiens International alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:SPNS opened at $29.84 on Friday. Sapiens International Co. has a 12 month low of $13.55 and a 12 month high of $35.23. The stock has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.58, a PEG ratio of 6.37 and a beta of 1.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $29.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.61.

Sapiens International (NASDAQ:SPNS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The technology company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $97.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $96.32 million. Sapiens International had a net margin of 8.60% and a return on equity of 18.94%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.21 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Sapiens International Co. will post 0.9 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on SPNS. BidaskClub downgraded Sapiens International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Sapiens International from $28.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Sapiens International in a research note on Monday, October 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sapiens International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, Barclays reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Sapiens International in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.00.

Sapiens International Profile

Sapiens International Corporation N.V. provides software solutions for the insurance and financial services industries in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and South Africa. The company offers Sapiens CoreSuite and Sapiens IDITSuite for personal, commercial, and specialty lines, as well as reinsurance and workers' compensation; and Sapiens CoreSuite, Sapiens UnderwritingPro, Sapiens ApplicationPro, Sapiens IllustrationPro, and Sapiens ConsolidationMaster for life, pension, and annuities.

Read More: G-20

Receive News & Ratings for Sapiens International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sapiens International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.