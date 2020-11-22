BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Acquires 21,507 Shares of Frontline Ltd. (NYSE:FRO)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Frontline Ltd. (NYSE:FRO) by 321.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,190 shares of the shipping company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,507 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Frontline were worth $183,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in Frontline during the third quarter worth about $66,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Frontline during the third quarter worth approximately $88,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its stake in Frontline by 35,868.0% during the third quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 35,968 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 35,868 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Frontline during the second quarter worth $94,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Frontline in the second quarter valued at $3,912,000. 26.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FRO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Frontline from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. BTIG Research cut Frontline from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Evercore ISI cut Frontline from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Frontline from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.09.

FRO opened at $6.94 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The company has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.37. Frontline Ltd. has a 52 week low of $5.28 and a 52 week high of $13.33.

Frontline (NYSE:FRO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 27th. The shipping company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.06. Frontline had a return on equity of 32.45% and a net margin of 35.02%. The firm had revenue of $387.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $330.66 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.02 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 100.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Frontline Ltd. will post 2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Frontline Company Profile

Frontline Ltd., a shipping company, engages in the seaborne transportation of crude oil and oil products worldwide. It owns and operates oil and product tankers. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated a fleet of 71 vessels. It is also involved in the charter, purchase, and sale of vessels. Frontline Ltd.

