BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Acquires 2,157 Shares of National HealthCare Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:NHC)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in National HealthCare Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:NHC) by 270.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,956 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,157 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in National HealthCare were worth $184,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in National HealthCare by 100.5% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in National HealthCare in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in National HealthCare in the first quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in National HealthCare by 32.5% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 962 shares during the period. Finally, Bailard Inc. lifted its holdings in National HealthCare by 13.6% in the second quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 4,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of National HealthCare from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd.

In other news, Director Ernest G. Burgess III sold 2,010 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.63, for a total transaction of $141,966.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 92,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,564,634.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Richard F. Laroche, Jr. acquired 477 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $60.93 per share, with a total value of $29,063.61. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 181,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,077,866.09. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:NHC opened at $64.60 on Friday. National HealthCare Co. has a 52 week low of $55.88 and a 52 week high of $89.11.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th.

National HealthCare Corporation operates, manages, and provides services to skilled nursing facilities, assisted living facilities, independent living facilities, and home health care programs. Its skilled nursing facilities offer licensed therapy services, nutrition services, social services, activities, and housekeeping and laundry services, as well as medical services prescribed by physicians; and rehabilitative services, such as physical, speech, respiratory, and occupational therapy for patients recovering from strokes, heart attacks, orthopedic conditions, neurological illnesses, or other illnesses, injuries, or disabilities.

