BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Buys 3,232 Shares of MEDNAX, Inc. (NYSE:MD)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of MEDNAX, Inc. (NYSE:MD) by 40.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,316 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,232 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in MEDNAX were worth $184,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its position in MEDNAX by 19.6% in the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 172,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,804,000 after acquiring an additional 28,214 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Windward LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MEDNAX in the 3rd quarter worth $363,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MEDNAX by 34.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after buying an additional 2,750 shares during the period. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MEDNAX in the 3rd quarter worth $298,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its stake in shares of MEDNAX by 37.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 71,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,228,000 after purchasing an additional 19,700 shares during the last quarter. 98.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get MEDNAX alerts:

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MD. ValuEngine upgraded MEDNAX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. UBS Group upped their price objective on MEDNAX from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MEDNAX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, September 28th. TheStreet upgraded MEDNAX from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut MEDNAX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. MEDNAX has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.00.

In other news, EVP Nicholas J. Nikolopoulos sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.02, for a total value of $190,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,368,565.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of MD stock opened at $19.94 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of -0.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.65. MEDNAX, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.37 and a fifty-two week high of $28.66.

MEDNAX (NYSE:MD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 6th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $460.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $535.42 million. MEDNAX had a positive return on equity of 13.86% and a negative net margin of 61.53%. The company’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.91 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that MEDNAX, Inc. will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

MEDNAX Company Profile

MEDNAX, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides newborn, anesthesia, maternal-fetal, radiology and teleradiology, pediatric cardiology, and other pediatric subspecialty physician services in the United States and Puerto Rico. It offers neonatal care services, such as clinical care to babies born prematurely or with complications within specific units at hospitals through neonatal physician subspecialists, neonatal nurse practitioners, and other pediatric clinicians; anesthesia and anesthesia subspecialty care services; and acute and chronic pain management services.

See Also: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MEDNAX, Inc. (NYSE:MD).

Receive News & Ratings for MEDNAX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MEDNAX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.