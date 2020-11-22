BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Increases Holdings in Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS) by 340.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,396 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,491 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Axcelis Technologies were worth $185,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ACLS. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its stake in Axcelis Technologies by 299.6% during the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 955 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 716 shares during the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies in the third quarter valued at $44,000. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 1,101.4% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,670 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 1,531 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 129.3% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,717 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 1,532 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 50.5% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,402 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 1,141 shares in the last quarter. 74.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Axcelis Technologies news, VP Lynnette C. Fallon sold 28,648 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total transaction of $744,848.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ACLS opened at $26.40 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $884.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.85 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 6.28 and a quick ratio of 3.98. The business has a 50-day moving average of $23.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.25. Axcelis Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.99 and a 1 year high of $31.50.

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The semiconductor company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.08. Axcelis Technologies had a return on equity of 10.28% and a net margin of 9.79%. The business had revenue of $110.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $107.50 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.02 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 58.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Axcelis Technologies, Inc. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Benchmark lifted their price objective on Axcelis Technologies from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Axcelis Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a research note on Sunday, September 20th. DA Davidson raised Axcelis Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Axcelis Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Axcelis Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Axcelis Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.67.

Axcelis Technologies Company Profile

Axcelis Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and services ion implantation and other processing equipment used in the fabrication of semiconductor chips in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company offers high energy, high current, and medium current implanters for various application requirements.

