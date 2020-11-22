BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Acquires 5,954 Shares of Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE) by 184.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,175 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,954 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Benchmark Electronics were worth $185,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in Benchmark Electronics by 13.9% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,478 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 668 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Benchmark Electronics during the first quarter worth about $125,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Benchmark Electronics by 146.8% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,745 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 4,012 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in Benchmark Electronics during the second quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank bought a new position in Benchmark Electronics during the second quarter worth about $210,000. 81.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Benchmark Electronics alerts:

Separately, Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Benchmark Electronics in a report on Thursday, July 30th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

BHE stock opened at $23.85 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Benchmark Electronics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.06 and a 12 month high of $37.36. The firm has a market cap of $869.60 million, a P/E ratio of -1,191.90 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $21.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.90.

Benchmark Electronics (NYSE:BHE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The technology company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.04. Benchmark Electronics had a negative net margin of 0.03% and a positive return on equity of 3.28%.

Benchmark Electronics Profile

Benchmark Electronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides product design, engineering services, technology solutions, and advanced manufacturing services in the Americas, Asia, and Europe. The company offers engineering services and technology solutions, including new product design, prototype, testing, and related engineering services; and custom testing, and automation equipment design and build services.

Further Reading: What is the Difference Between Common Shares and Convertible Shares?

Receive News & Ratings for Benchmark Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Benchmark Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.