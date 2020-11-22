MEDNAX, Inc. (NYSE:MD) Shares Bought by BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of MEDNAX, Inc. (NYSE:MD) by 40.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,316 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,232 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in MEDNAX were worth $184,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MD. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its stake in MEDNAX by 19.6% in the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 172,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,804,000 after buying an additional 28,214 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Windward LLC purchased a new stake in MEDNAX in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $363,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in MEDNAX by 34.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after buying an additional 2,750 shares in the last quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC purchased a new stake in MEDNAX in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $298,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its stake in MEDNAX by 37.8% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 71,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,228,000 after buying an additional 19,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.80% of the company’s stock.

Get MEDNAX alerts:

In related news, EVP Nicholas J. Nikolopoulos sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.02, for a total transaction of $190,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 71,954 shares in the company, valued at $1,368,565.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of MD stock opened at $19.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.79. MEDNAX, Inc. has a one year low of $7.37 and a one year high of $28.66. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.85, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.65.

MEDNAX (NYSE:MD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.04. MEDNAX had a negative net margin of 61.53% and a positive return on equity of 13.86%. The business had revenue of $460.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $535.42 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.91 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that MEDNAX, Inc. will post 1.24 EPS for the current year.

MD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised MEDNAX from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. ValuEngine raised MEDNAX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised MEDNAX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 28th. UBS Group increased their price target on MEDNAX from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered MEDNAX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.00.

About MEDNAX

MEDNAX, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides newborn, anesthesia, maternal-fetal, radiology and teleradiology, pediatric cardiology, and other pediatric subspecialty physician services in the United States and Puerto Rico. It offers neonatal care services, such as clinical care to babies born prematurely or with complications within specific units at hospitals through neonatal physician subspecialists, neonatal nurse practitioners, and other pediatric clinicians; anesthesia and anesthesia subspecialty care services; and acute and chronic pain management services.

See Also: What are gap-down stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MEDNAX, Inc. (NYSE:MD).

Receive News & Ratings for MEDNAX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MEDNAX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.