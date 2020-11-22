BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Has $187,000 Stock Holdings in Ingles Markets, Incorporated (NASDAQ:IMKTA)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Ingles Markets, Incorporated (NASDAQ:IMKTA) by 821.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,909 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,376 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Ingles Markets were worth $187,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. James Investment Research Inc. raised its position in shares of Ingles Markets by 20.6% during the second quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 41,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,776,000 after acquiring an additional 7,040 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Ingles Markets by 1.1% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 45,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,968,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Ingles Markets by 47.4% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 289,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,480,000 after purchasing an additional 93,240 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Ingles Markets by 21.6% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 67,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,912,000 after purchasing an additional 12,032 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in Ingles Markets in the second quarter worth approximately $297,000. Institutional investors own 66.62% of the company’s stock.

Separately, BidaskClub downgraded Ingles Markets from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, October 10th.

Shares of IMKTA stock opened at $37.69 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $763.60 million, a P/E ratio of 5.38 and a beta of 0.69. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 1.39. Ingles Markets, Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $32.21 and a fifty-two week high of $49.14.

Ingles Markets Company Profile

Ingles Markets, Incorporated operates a chain of supermarkets in the southeast United States. Its supermarkets offer various food products, including grocery, meat and dairy products, produce, frozen foods, and other perishables; and non-food products, such as fuel centers, pharmacies, health and beauty care products, and general merchandise, as well as private label items.

