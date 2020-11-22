BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Acquires 5,954 Shares of Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE) by 184.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,175 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,954 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Benchmark Electronics were worth $185,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Benchmark Electronics by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,478 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 668 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Benchmark Electronics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $125,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Benchmark Electronics by 146.8% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,745 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 4,012 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in Benchmark Electronics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $202,000. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank bought a new stake in Benchmark Electronics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $210,000. Institutional investors own 81.74% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Benchmark Electronics in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

NYSE:BHE opened at $23.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 1.85. Benchmark Electronics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.06 and a 1 year high of $37.36. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.90. The company has a market cap of $869.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,191.90 and a beta of 1.05.

Benchmark Electronics (NYSE:BHE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The technology company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.04. Benchmark Electronics had a positive return on equity of 3.28% and a negative net margin of 0.03%.

Benchmark Electronics Profile

Benchmark Electronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides product design, engineering services, technology solutions, and advanced manufacturing services in the Americas, Asia, and Europe. The company offers engineering services and technology solutions, including new product design, prototype, testing, and related engineering services; and custom testing, and automation equipment design and build services.

