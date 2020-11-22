BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Has $187,000 Stock Holdings in Standex International Co. (NYSE:SXI)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Standex International Co. (NYSE:SXI) by 193.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,159 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,083 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Standex International were worth $187,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SXI. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of Standex International by 34.6% in the 2nd quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 719,813 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,425,000 after purchasing an additional 185,192 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Standex International in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $7,302,000. Copeland Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Standex International by 27.5% in the 2nd quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 351,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $20,223,000 after purchasing an additional 75,689 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Standex International by 85.8% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 105,657 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,081,000 after purchasing an additional 48,806 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Standex International by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 421,338 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,926,000 after purchasing an additional 41,723 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Standex International alerts:

SXI stock opened at $75.03 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $928.87 million, a P/E ratio of 46.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.40. Standex International Co. has a 52 week low of $37.50 and a 52 week high of $81.69. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $66.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Standex International (NYSE:SXI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.24. Standex International had a net margin of 2.96% and a return on equity of 9.44%. The company had revenue of $151.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.43 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.97 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Standex International Co. will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 10th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 9th. This is an increase from Standex International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Standex International’s dividend payout ratio is 27.51%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barrington Research upped their price target on Standex International from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Standex International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. CJS Securities raised shares of Standex International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $74.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Standex International from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.50.

In other Standex International news, CEO David A. Dunbar sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total value of $390,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 53,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,176,822. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Ademir Sarcevic sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.60, for a total transaction of $70,320.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,348 shares in the company, valued at approximately $957,992.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,576 shares of company stock worth $634,267 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.32% of the company’s stock.

Standex International Profile

Standex International Corporation, together with subsidiaries, manufactures and sells various products and services for commercial and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Electronics, Engraving, Scientific, Engineering Technologies, and Specialty Solutions.

Further Reading: What is the Ex-Dividend Date in Investing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SXI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Standex International Co. (NYSE:SXI).

Receive News & Ratings for Standex International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Standex International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.