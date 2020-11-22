BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Has $187,000 Holdings in Ingles Markets, Incorporated (NASDAQ:IMKTA)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Ingles Markets, Incorporated (NASDAQ:IMKTA) by 821.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,909 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,376 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Ingles Markets were worth $187,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Ingles Markets by 47.4% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 289,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,480,000 after purchasing an additional 93,240 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Ingles Markets by 55.8% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 190,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,200,000 after purchasing an additional 68,178 shares during the period. AJO LP increased its position in shares of Ingles Markets by 10.1% in the second quarter. AJO LP now owns 154,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,665,000 after purchasing an additional 14,216 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of Ingles Markets in the second quarter worth $3,043,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Ingles Markets by 21.6% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 67,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,912,000 after purchasing an additional 12,032 shares during the period. 66.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ingles Markets alerts:

Shares of IMKTA stock opened at $37.69 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $37.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.00. Ingles Markets, Incorporated has a 12 month low of $32.21 and a 12 month high of $49.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $763.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.38 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Separately, BidaskClub lowered Ingles Markets from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 10th.

Ingles Markets Profile

Ingles Markets, Incorporated operates a chain of supermarkets in the southeast United States. Its supermarkets offer various food products, including grocery, meat and dairy products, produce, frozen foods, and other perishables; and non-food products, such as fuel centers, pharmacies, health and beauty care products, and general merchandise, as well as private label items.

Featured Article: What is a SEC Filing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IMKTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ingles Markets, Incorporated (NASDAQ:IMKTA).

Receive News & Ratings for Ingles Markets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingles Markets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.