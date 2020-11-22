BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Has $187,000 Stock Holdings in Universal Health Realty Income Trust (NYSE:UHT)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust (NYSE:UHT) by 107.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,273 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,699 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Universal Health Realty Income Trust were worth $187,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust by 4.9% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,509 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Universal Health Realty Income Trust by 0.9% during the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 19,534 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,553,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in Universal Health Realty Income Trust by 2.3% during the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 8,854 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $704,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in Universal Health Realty Income Trust by 2.9% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 9,062 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $720,000 after buying an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Universal Health Realty Income Trust by 3.1% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 8,787 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $698,000 after buying an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. 67.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Universal Health Realty Income Trust alerts:

Shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust stock opened at $59.61 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. Universal Health Realty Income Trust has a 12-month low of $52.25 and a 12-month high of $132.41. The company has a market capitalization of $820.89 million, a P/E ratio of 41.69 and a beta of 0.68.

In other Universal Health Realty Income Trust news, Director Michael Allan Domb acquired 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $66.00 per share, with a total value of $145,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,400 shares in the company, valued at $224,400. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Universal Health Realty Income Trust Profile

Universal Health Realty Income Trust, a real estate investment trust, invests in healthcare and human service related facilities including acute care hospitals, rehabilitation hospitals, sub-acute care facilities, medical/office buildings, free-standing emergency departments and childcare centers. We have investments in seventy-one properties located in twenty states, including two that are currently under construction.

Recommended Story: Day Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UHT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Universal Health Realty Income Trust (NYSE:UHT).

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Health Realty Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Health Realty Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.