BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Has $187,000 Holdings in Triumph Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBK)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Triumph Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBK) by 273.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,998 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,394 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Triumph Bancorp were worth $187,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Triumph Bancorp by 85.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,490 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,148 shares during the period. CWM LLC acquired a new position in Triumph Bancorp in the third quarter valued at about $93,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in Triumph Bancorp in the second quarter valued at about $104,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Triumph Bancorp by 44.6% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Triumph Bancorp during the second quarter worth approximately $204,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Triumph Bancorp from $34.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Triumph Bancorp from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $21.00 to $27.50 in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Triumph Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Stephens downgraded shares of Triumph Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Triumph Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.06.

Shares of TBK opened at $46.90 on Friday. Triumph Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.03 and a 12 month high of $49.42. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.30 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.43. Triumph Bancorp had a net margin of 13.50% and a return on equity of 6.84%. The business had revenue of $84.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.98 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Triumph Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Triumph Bancorp news, Director C Todd Sparks sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.40, for a total value of $2,220,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 51,101 shares in the company, valued at $2,268,884.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Todd Ritterbusch purchased 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $26.00 per share, with a total value of $104,000.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $286,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 75,601 shares of company stock valued at $3,381,722 in the last 90 days. 9.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Triumph Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company for TBK Bank, SSB that provides banking and commercial finance products and services to retail customers and small-to-mid-sized businesses in the United States. The company operates through Banking, Factoring, and Corporate segments. It offers depository products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and commercial and industrial loans, loans to purchase capital equipment, and business loans for working capital and operational purposes.

