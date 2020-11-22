BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Grows Stake in Triumph Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBK)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Triumph Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBK) by 273.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,998 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,394 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Triumph Bancorp were worth $187,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Triumph Bancorp by 85.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,490 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,148 shares during the period. CWM LLC bought a new position in Triumph Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $93,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in Triumph Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Triumph Bancorp by 44.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Triumph Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub lowered Triumph Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Triumph Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, November 13th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Triumph Bancorp from $25.50 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. B. Riley lifted their target price on Triumph Bancorp from $34.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Stephens lowered Triumph Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $46.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Triumph Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.06.

In other news, CFO R Bryce Fowler sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.41, for a total transaction of $66,615.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Aaron P. Graft sold 19,101 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.71, for a total value of $873,106.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 75,601 shares of company stock worth $3,381,722 over the last three months. 9.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ TBK opened at $46.90 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $42.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Triumph Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.03 and a 1-year high of $49.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.30 and a beta of 1.28.

Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.43. Triumph Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.84% and a net margin of 13.50%. The company had revenue of $84.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.98 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Triumph Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Triumph Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company for TBK Bank, SSB that provides banking and commercial finance products and services to retail customers and small-to-mid-sized businesses in the United States. The company operates through Banking, Factoring, and Corporate segments. It offers depository products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and commercial and industrial loans, loans to purchase capital equipment, and business loans for working capital and operational purposes.

