BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Has $187,000 Stock Holdings in Standex International Co. (NYSE:SXI)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Standex International Co. (NYSE:SXI) by 193.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,159 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 2,083 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Standex International were worth $187,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SXI. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC boosted its position in Standex International by 34.6% during the 2nd quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 719,813 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,425,000 after buying an additional 185,192 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Standex International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $7,302,000. Copeland Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Standex International by 27.5% in the 2nd quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 351,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $20,223,000 after purchasing an additional 75,689 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Standex International by 85.8% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 105,657 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,081,000 after purchasing an additional 48,806 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Standex International by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 421,338 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,926,000 after purchasing an additional 41,723 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.64% of the company’s stock.

SXI stock opened at $75.03 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company’s 50 day moving average is $66.42 and its 200 day moving average is $58.33. The stock has a market cap of $928.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.40. Standex International Co. has a 1-year low of $37.50 and a 1-year high of $81.69.

Standex International (NYSE:SXI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $151.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $142.43 million. Standex International had a net margin of 2.96% and a return on equity of 9.44%. Standex International’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.97 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Standex International Co. will post 3.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 10th will be given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. This is a boost from Standex International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 9th. Standex International’s dividend payout ratio is 27.51%.

SXI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. CJS Securities upgraded shares of Standex International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $74.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Standex International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Barrington Research boosted their price target on shares of Standex International from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Standex International from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Standex International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.50.

In other news, CFO Ademir Sarcevic sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.60, for a total transaction of $70,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 16,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $957,992.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas J. Hansen sold 2,376 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.21, for a total value of $173,946.96. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 8,576 shares of company stock worth $634,267. 2.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Standex International Company Profile

Standex International Corporation, together with subsidiaries, manufactures and sells various products and services for commercial and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Electronics, Engraving, Scientific, Engineering Technologies, and Specialty Solutions.

