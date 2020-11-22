BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Boosts Stake in Meridian Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVO)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Meridian Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVO) by 182.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,946 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,071 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Meridian Bioscience were worth $186,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in Meridian Bioscience by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 29,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $699,000 after purchasing an additional 966 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Meridian Bioscience during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Meridian Bioscience during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new position in shares of Meridian Bioscience during the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Meridian Bioscience by 94.0% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 3,291 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.96% of the company’s stock.

Meridian Bioscience stock opened at $19.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a current ratio of 4.00. The firm has a market cap of $814.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.45 and a beta of 0.60. Meridian Bioscience, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.51 and a 1 year high of $26.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $18.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.31.

Meridian Bioscience (NASDAQ:VIVO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.05. Meridian Bioscience had a net margin of 18.22% and a return on equity of 21.11%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Meridian Bioscience, Inc. will post 1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on VIVO shares. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on shares of Meridian Bioscience from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Meridian Bioscience from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Meridian Bioscience from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Meridian Bioscience from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Meridian Bioscience currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.92.

About Meridian Bioscience

Meridian Bioscience, Inc, a life science company, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells diagnostic test kits primarily for various gastrointestinal and respiratory infectious diseases, and elevated blood lead levels worldwide. The company operates through Diagnostics and Life Science segments.

