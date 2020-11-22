BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Boosts Holdings in Universal Health Realty Income Trust (NYSE:UHT)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Universal Health Realty Income Trust (NYSE:UHT) by 107.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,273 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,699 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Universal Health Realty Income Trust were worth $187,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Universal Health Realty Income Trust by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,684 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $582,000 after acquiring an additional 1,059 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust by 3.1% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 8,787 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $698,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Universal Health Realty Income Trust by 9.9% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 28,188 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,241,000 after acquiring an additional 2,550 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Universal Health Realty Income Trust by 37.9% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,317 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $423,000 after acquiring an additional 1,460 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Universal Health Realty Income Trust by 9.0% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,394 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the period. 67.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Michael Allan Domb bought 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $66.00 per share, for a total transaction of $145,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $224,400. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UHT stock opened at $59.61 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $820.89 million, a P/E ratio of 41.69 and a beta of 0.68. The business’s 50 day moving average is $56.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. Universal Health Realty Income Trust has a 12-month low of $52.25 and a 12-month high of $132.41.

Universal Health Realty Income Trust, a real estate investment trust, invests in healthcare and human service related facilities including acute care hospitals, rehabilitation hospitals, sub-acute care facilities, medical/office buildings, free-standing emergency departments and childcare centers. We have investments in seventy-one properties located in twenty states, including two that are currently under construction.

