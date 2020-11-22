Nissan Motor (OTCMKTS:NSANY) Shares Up 3.3%

Nissan Motor Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NSANY) shot up 3.3% on Friday . The company traded as high as $9.49 and last traded at $9.45. 59,463 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 66% from the average session volume of 173,370 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.15.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on NSANY. Jefferies Financial Group raised Nissan Motor from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Nissan Motor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.00.

The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.94 billion, a PE ratio of -2.09 and a beta of 1.06.

Nissan Motor Co, Ltd. manufactures and sells vehicles and automotive parts worldwide. It sells vehicles under the Nissan, Infiniti, Datsun, Heritage, and Motorsports brands. The company offers vehicle and vehicle parts; engines, manual transmissions, and multiplier/reducer units; automotive parts; axles; specially equipped vehicles; and motorsports engines.

