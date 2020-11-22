Ampliphi Biosciences (NYSEAMERICAN:APHB) Trading Down 0.3%

Posted by on Nov 22nd, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Ampliphi Biosciences Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:APHB)’s share price traded down 0.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $3.12 and last traded at $3.13. 6,837 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 842,200 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.14.

Ampliphi Biosciences Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:APHB)

AmpliPhi Biosciences Corporation, a biotechnology company, focuses on the development of therapies for antibiotic-resistant infections using bacteriophage-based technology. The company is involved in developing AB-SA01 for the treatment of staphylococcus aureus (S. aureus) infections; and AB-PA01 for the treatment of pseudomonas aeruginosa (P.

Further Reading: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Receive News & Ratings for Ampliphi Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ampliphi Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Nissan Motor Shares Up 3.3%
Nissan Motor Shares Up 3.3%
Ampliphi Biosciences Trading Down 0.3%
Ampliphi Biosciences Trading Down 0.3%
Cubic Cut to “Market Perform” at Raymond James
Cubic Cut to “Market Perform” at Raymond James
Alps Advisors Inc. Acquires 2,332 Shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc.
Alps Advisors Inc. Acquires 2,332 Shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc.
Alps Advisors Inc. Sells 2,875 Shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc.
Alps Advisors Inc. Sells 2,875 Shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc.
Alps Advisors Inc. Has $644,000 Stock Position in IVERIC bio, Inc.
Alps Advisors Inc. Has $644,000 Stock Position in IVERIC bio, Inc.


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report