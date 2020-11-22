Cubic (NYSE:CUB) Cut to “Market Perform” at Raymond James

Raymond James cut shares of Cubic (NYSE:CUB) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded shares of Cubic from a buy rating to a neutral rating and increased their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity downgraded shares of Cubic from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Cubic from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded shares of Cubic from a buy rating to a neutral rating and increased their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cubic from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $63.18.

Shares of CUB stock opened at $60.25 on Thursday. Cubic has a 12-month low of $30.86 and a 12-month high of $70.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $60.28 and its 200 day moving average is $48.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.25 and a beta of 0.99.

Cubic (NYSE:CUB) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.78. Cubic had a negative net margin of 1.30% and a positive return on equity of 5.96%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cubic will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Bradley H. Feldmann sold 17,205 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.54, for a total transaction of $989,975.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 17,569 shares of company stock valued at $1,010,920 over the last ninety days. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CUB. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cubic in the 1st quarter worth $128,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cubic in the 2nd quarter worth $404,000. Strs Ohio grew its stake in shares of Cubic by 29.4% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 104,800 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $5,033,000 after buying an additional 23,800 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cubic during the 2nd quarter worth about $230,000. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new position in shares of Cubic during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. 99.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cubic Company Profile

Cubic Corporation designs, integrates, and operates systems, products, and services for command, control, communications, computers, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (C4ISR) customers worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Cubic Transportation Systems (CTS), Cubic Mission Solutions (CMS), and Cubic Global Defense Systems (CGD).

