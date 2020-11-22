Alps Advisors Inc. Acquires 2,332 Shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

Alps Advisors Inc. raised its position in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) by 46.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,375 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,332 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $668,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in Expeditors International of Washington during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 376.1% in the second quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 338 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 418.1% in the third quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 658 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Expeditors International of Washington in the third quarter worth approximately $68,000. Finally, CX Institutional raised its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 43.6% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 803 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EXPD opened at $88.99 on Friday. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 12 month low of $52.55 and a 12 month high of $95.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $90.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.37. The firm has a market cap of $15.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.86 and a beta of 0.82.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The transportation company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $2.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.39 billion. Expeditors International of Washington had a return on equity of 28.55% and a net margin of 7.06%. The business’s revenue was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.92 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. Expeditors International of Washington’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.14%.

In other Expeditors International of Washington news, SVP Benjamin G. Clark sold 23,077 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.55, for a total transaction of $2,089,622.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Expeditors International of Washington from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $91.00 price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $81.00 price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Expeditors International of Washington in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $97.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the stock. Expeditors International of Washington currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.63.

Expeditors International of Washington Profile

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, and other logistics solutions.

