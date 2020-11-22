Alps Advisors Inc. Sells 2,875 Shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNX)

Alps Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNX) by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 41,934 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,875 shares during the quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. owned 0.13% of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals worth $657,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after acquiring an additional 877 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 151.1% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,438 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 403.7% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,837 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.92% of the company’s stock.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $13.66 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $449.72 million, a P/E ratio of -5.69 and a beta of 1.24. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.63 and a twelve month high of $26.67. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $14.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.77.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.03). As a group, equities analysts forecast that Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.35 EPS for the current year.

CRNX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.75.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for rare endocrine diseases and endocrine-related tumors. Its lead product candidate is paltusotine, an oral selective nonpeptide somatostatin receptor type 2 biased agonist, which is in Phase I clinical trials used for the treatment of acromegaly and neuroendocrine tumors.

