Alps Advisors Inc. Has $644,000 Stock Position in IVERIC bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISEE)

Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of IVERIC bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISEE) by 66.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 114,139 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 45,588 shares during the quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. owned about 0.13% of IVERIC bio worth $644,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ISEE. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of IVERIC bio during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Personal CFO Solutions LLC acquired a new position in IVERIC bio during the second quarter worth approximately $59,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new position in IVERIC bio during the second quarter worth approximately $59,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new position in IVERIC bio during the third quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, Windsor Creek Advisors LLC acquired a new position in IVERIC bio during the third quarter worth approximately $86,000. 85.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ISEE stock opened at $5.80 on Friday. IVERIC bio, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.64 and a 1 year high of $8.97. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.01. The firm has a market cap of $519.49 million, a PE ratio of -4.60 and a beta of 1.63.

IVERIC bio (NASDAQ:ISEE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.06). Sell-side analysts anticipate that IVERIC bio, Inc. will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ISEE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on IVERIC bio in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of IVERIC bio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of IVERIC bio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.92.

IVERIC bio, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapies to treat ophthalmic diseases with a focus on age-related and orphan retinal diseases. The company is developing Zimura, an inhibitor of complement factor C5, which is in Phase IIb clinical trials for the treatment of geographic atrophy (GA) secondary to dry age-related macular degeneration.

