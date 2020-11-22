Alps Advisors Inc. Acquires 71,223 Shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX)

Alps Advisors Inc. raised its position in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX) by 50.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 212,303 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 71,223 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals were worth $631,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CPRX. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 303,682 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $902,000 after acquiring an additional 42,831 shares during the last quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 70.4% during the third quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 77,523 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 32,015 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 37.0% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 25,729 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 6,946 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $176,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $313,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.02% of the company’s stock.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $3.35 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $347.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 1.56. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.55 and a 52 week high of $5.28. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.91.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.01. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 35.04% and a net margin of 60.48%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Catalyst Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Patrick J. Mcenany acquired 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.97 per share, with a total value of $44,550.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 4,787,693 shares in the company, valued at $14,219,448.21. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 10.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on CPRX. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $6.00 to $5.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.90.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Profile

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for people with rare debilitating, chronic neuromuscular, and neurological diseases in the United States. It offers Firdapse, a proprietary form of amifampridine phosphate for the treatment of patients with lambert-eaton myasthenic syndrome.

