Alps Advisors Inc. Sells 1,813 Shares of CEL-SCI Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CVM)

Alps Advisors Inc. decreased its stake in shares of CEL-SCI Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CVM) by 3.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 49,255 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,813 shares during the quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. owned about 0.13% of CEL-SCI worth $628,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its stake in shares of CEL-SCI by 27.6% during the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 302,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,862,000 after buying an additional 65,514 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in CEL-SCI in the 3rd quarter valued at about $134,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC bought a new position in CEL-SCI in the 3rd quarter valued at about $225,000. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in CEL-SCI by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 22,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 11,000 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in CEL-SCI in the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000.

Separately, BidaskClub cut shares of CEL-SCI from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st.

Shares of CEL-SCI stock opened at $12.21 on Friday. CEL-SCI Co. has a 12-month low of $6.35 and a 12-month high of $18.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $13.96.

In other news, SVP John Cipriano sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.73, for a total value of $127,300.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 73,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $930,664.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

CEL-SCI Corporation engages in the research and development of immunotherapy for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. The company's lead investigational immunotherapy is Multikine, which is under phase III clinical trial for the treatment of primary head and neck cancer. Its Ligand Epitope Antigen Presentation System, a pre-clinical patented T-cell modulation process that stimulates the human immune system to fight bacterial, viral, and parasitic infections, as well as autoimmune diseases, allergies, transplantation rejections, and cancer.

