Alps Advisors Inc. Invests $622,000 in Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP)

Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 7,887 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $622,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRUP. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Trupanion by 390.0% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 506,692 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,630,000 after buying an additional 403,277 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Trupanion by 178.6% during the third quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 263,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,754,000 after purchasing an additional 168,634 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Trupanion by 61.3% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 373,492 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,944,000 after purchasing an additional 141,982 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Trupanion by 172.9% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 158,907 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,784,000 after purchasing an additional 100,687 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ingalls & Snyder LLC acquired a new position in Trupanion during the third quarter worth $7,101,000. 91.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TRUP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Northland Securities lowered Trupanion from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $42.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered Trupanion from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. ValuEngine raised Trupanion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on Trupanion from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Lake Street Capital upped their price objective on Trupanion from $67.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Friday, October 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Trupanion has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.33.

In other Trupanion news, CFO Tricia Plouf sold 300 shares of Trupanion stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.61, for a total value of $27,183.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $715,184.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Murray B. Low sold 2,000 shares of Trupanion stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.34, for a total transaction of $124,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 168,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,504,352.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 111,709 shares of company stock valued at $9,276,581. Insiders own 13.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TRUP opened at $95.93 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,918.98 and a beta of 1.54. Trupanion, Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.48 and a 52 week high of $97.89. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $84.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.88.

Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.03). Trupanion had a net margin of 0.38% and a return on equity of 1.19%. The company had revenue of $130.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.53 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.02 earnings per share. Trupanion’s revenue was up 31.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Trupanion, Inc. will post -0.05 EPS for the current year.

About Trupanion

Trupanion, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical insurance for cats and dogs on monthly subscription basis in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. The company operates through Subscription Business and Other Business segments. It serves pet owners and veterinarians through third-party referrals and online member acquisition channels.

